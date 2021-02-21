Xavien Howard Declines to Speak with Police About Shooting at NFL Agent's Home

David Becker/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is listed as a person of interest in a shooting at NFL agent Damarius Bilbo's house that took place last June.

The Miami Herald obtained a police report that lists Howard among the people wanted for an interview regarding the shooting, but the Pro Bowler has not cooperated with the investigation. No one was hurt in the shooting, which saw a bullet go into a child's playroom.

Pollice have contacted Howard on multiple occasions in an attempt to discuss the matter, but he has declined. The Herald reported police have been in contact with Howard in "the past few weeks."

“Xavien was not involved in this incident and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise,” sports attorney Darren Heitner said.

A child who was at the residence said "he saw a four-door sedan pull up to the front of the yard, and a black man wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and flip flops jump out," according to the Herald.

Police do not believe Howard was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The bullet traveled through multiple rooms at the residence, but no one was harmed. Bilbo was not home at the time of the shooting.

Ray Gibson, Angelica Brown and Leonardo “Ken” Underwood are also listed as persons of interest. None of the people listed in the report have been cooperative with the investigation.

Underwood is a known friend of Howard's, and Gibson is an associate of Underwood's. Police records show Gibson's cell phone was off at the time of the incident, but Brown's vehicle was spotted near the scene.

Bilbo was Howard's agent until the pair parted ways in October.