USWNT vs. Brazil: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2021 SheBelieves Cup

The United States women's national team and Brazil both kicked off the 2021 SheBelieves Cup with victories Thursday.

On Sunday, the North and South American powers will collide inside Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, for what could be the deciding game of the competition. The winner will go into the third and final matchday with a three-point edge in the standings over the loser and the victor of the Argentina-Canada contest.

Brazil scored more goals than the USWNT in its opening match, but the Americans were the only one of the two sides to earn a clean sheet.

Earning a shutout will be much more difficult Sunday with the Marta-led attack driving at the U.S. defense.

USWNT vs. Brazil Info

Date: Sunday, February 21

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com or Fox Sports app

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): USWNT -360 (bet $360 to win $100); Brazil +700 (bet $100 to win $700)

Preview

Brazil is not the typical +700 moneyline underdog.

The South American side carries a plethora of world-class talent led by Marta, who will be playing inside her home stadium. She plays her club soccer for the NWSL's Orlando Pride.

Brazil also has plenty of familiarity with the United States on the touchline, as Pia Sundhage is in charge of the South American side. Sundhage led the USWNT to a pair of Olympic titles during her four-year reign as head coach from 2008-2012.

Current USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski believes Sunday's clash will help with the Americans' preparation for this summer's Olympics, per the Orlando Sentinel's Julia Poe: "I'm extremely happy that we have a chance to play a friendly against a squad like Brazil. It's going to be a great test for us. It will expose some of our weaknesses that we may still have to work on or fix before we go to the Olympics."

With three games happening in quick succession, the USWNT should undergo some squad rotation. Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Christen Press all came off the bench in Thursday's 1-0 win over Canada.

No matter which players start up top, the USWNT needs to be more effective in the final third. The Americans scored just one goal in their win over a Canada team that was depleted by injuries and players not released by their clubs.

The USWNT needs to score a few goals to ensure it has the better goal differential than Brazil in case the two sides are tied on points at the end of the SheBelieves Cup. Brazil holds a three-goal advantage, but the Americans still have to play Argentina, which is the weakest of the four sides playing in Orlando.

Holding a clean sheet to help with that goal differential will be difficult for the defense, led by captain Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper.

Marta, the six-time FIFA Women's World Player of the Year, will be the focal point of Brazil's attack, along with Debinha, who plays for the NWSL's North Carolina Courage.

However, the U.S. defense has a long history of defending against Marta and Debinha on the club and international stage. That should help limit Brazil's chances as they try to use their movement and quick interplay inside the final third to open up a few scoring opportunities.

As long as the USWNT contains Marta, it should have a fairly easy path to victory and be in line to win the SheBelieves Cup with three points against Argentina.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from USSoccer.com.

