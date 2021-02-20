Johnny Manziel Scores 2 TDs as Zappers Lose to Glacier Boyz in FCF Week 2

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Johnny Manziel threw for one touchdown and rushed for another, but his Zappers fell 30-28 in overtime to the Glacier Boyz on Saturday during the second week of Fan Controlled Football action.

Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback, opened the scoring by finding tight end Chris Bazile for a 12-yard touchdown and an early 6-0 lead.

The two-point conversion attempt failed, but Manziel almost immediately got another chance to lead the Zappers after the defense forced a safety.

Manziel went back to work, converting a first down before running for a 28-yard score to give the Zappers a 14-0 edge.

The Glacier Boyz got one score back, but Logan Marchi, who is splitting time at quarterback with Manziel, tossed a long touchdown pass to Travis Toivonen before halftime to give his team a 22-8 lead heading into the break.

The second half was all Glacier Boyz, who scored on their opening possession and got another touchdown on a Fred Conyers scoop-and-score with the Zappers facing a 2nd-and-goal from the 2-yard line. A two-point conversation after the second touchdown tied the game at 22:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Marchi and Manziel split time in the second half, but the Zappers could not put any more points on the board.

Neither could the Glacier Boyz, and the game went into overtime.

Once there, the Zappers scored a touchdown on a four-yard run from Anthony Jones, but the two-point try failed.

The Glacier Boyz responded with a touchdown of their own off a 10-yard Quinn Porter run, and they won the game off a successful two-point catch by Andrew Jamiel.

Manziel and the Zappers, who fell to 0-2, will take the field next on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET against the Wild Aces. The game will be broadcast on Twitch.