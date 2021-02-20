Matthew Hurt Drops 22 as Duke Beats No. 7 Virginia in Shocking ACC Upset

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Matthew Hurt scored 22 points to lead Duke to a 66-65 home victory over No. 7 Virginia on Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Jaemyn Brakefield made the game-winning layup with 1:59 left to put Duke up 66-65. Virginia missed four game-winning shot attempts down the stretch, including a missed three-pointer from Kihei Clark with one second remaining.

Jay Huff scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers, who fell to 15-5 overall and 11-3 in the ACC. Sam Hauser posted 19 points, and Clark added 15.

For Duke, Jeremy Roach had 12 points, and Brakefield contributed 11 off the bench. Wendell Moore Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with four points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Blue Devils improved to 10-8 overall (8-6 ACC).

Brakefield was the hero down the stretch, blocking a Clark layup attempt before following up with his own two-pointer to put Duke in the lead for good:

Hurt put Duke in position to win in the final moments thanks to his game-high scoring efforts.

The sophomore forward shot 8-of-13 on Saturday, hitting five three-pointers along the way.

He has now averaged 22.3 points on 75.0 percent shooting (77.7 percent from three-point range) in his last three games.

Hurt also came through in the clutch on defense, sticking with Clark and deflecting his game-winning shot right before time expired:

Duke's defense excelled on multiple occasions, with Jordan Goldwire (four steals) turning a pair of Virginia turnovers into one bucket of his own and a two-pointer for Brakefield in the first half:

Duke was able to get varied contributions throughout the starting lineup and bench, helping lead to the victory.

On the other end, UVA players outside Huff, Hauser and Clark had an off-night, with the five other rotation members amassing just 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks combined.

The Blue Devils have now won three straight and will host Syracuse next on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. UVA will return home to Charlottesville, Virginia to host North Carolina State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena.