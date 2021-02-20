    DeMarcus Cousins, Rockets Reportedly Plan to Part Ways After Contract Guarantee

    DeMarcus Cousins will be reaching free agency a bit earlier than expected after signing a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets that only became guaranteed on Friday. 

    According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the Rockets plan to "part ways" with Cousins in the near future as the franchise emphasizes youth development for the remainder of the season. 

    Cousins reportedly made plenty of fans in Houston but no longer fit the team's long-term plans. The move comes as the NBA trade deadline nears and clubs begin plotting a course for the postseason. That may give Cousins an opportunity to join a contender after he proved healthy and durable with the Rockets.

           

