Pittsburgh Declares February 20 'Sidney Crosby Day' in Honor of Penguins Star

Pittsburgh Declares February 20 'Sidney Crosby Day' in Honor of Penguins StarFebruary 20, 2021
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby will play his 1000th career regular-season game on Saturday against the New York Islanders.
To mark the occasion, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued a proclamation declaring Saturday as "Sidney Crosby Day."
City of Pittsburgh @Pittsburgh
In advance of his 1,000th game with the @penguins, the Mayor has declared today "Sidney Crosby Day" in #Pittsburgh. The Proclamation honors Mr. Crosby for his outstanding career & thanks him for over 15 years of commitment to the team & our community. Happy Sidney Crosby Day! https://t.co/JLoPaOKfhy
Crosby is currently in the midst of his 16th season for the Penguins. He's won three Stanley Cups and the Hart Memorial Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy and Art Ross Trophy twice each.
He had 468 goals and 808 assists through his first 999 regular-season games and has added 68 goals and 121 assists in the playoffs.
Crosby has also done plenty of charity work off the ice, including through the Sidney Crosby Foundation. He notably donated 100,000 meals to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to assist its COVID-19 response.
Crosby has accrued nearly a point per game this season, posting six goals and seven assists in 15 contests for the 8-6-1 Penguins.
