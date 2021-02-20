    Pittsburgh Declares February 20 'Sidney Crosby Day' in Honor of Penguins Star

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) plays against the Washington Capitals during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby will play his 1000th career regular-season game on Saturday against the New York Islanders.

    To mark the occasion, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto issued a proclamation declaring Saturday as "Sidney Crosby Day."

    Crosby is currently in the midst of his 16th season for the Penguins. He's won three Stanley Cups and the Hart Memorial Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy, Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy and Art Ross Trophy twice each.

    He had 468 goals and 808 assists through his first 999 regular-season games and has added 68 goals and 121 assists in the playoffs.

    Crosby has also done plenty of charity work off the ice, including through the Sidney Crosby Foundation. He notably donated 100,000 meals to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to assist its COVID-19 response.

    Crosby has accrued nearly a point per game this season, posting six goals and seven assists in 15 contests for the 8-6-1 Penguins.  

