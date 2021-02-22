10 Teams Built to Bust Brackets in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Andy Nelson/Associated Press

The NCAA tournament is all about matchups. Sometimes you find the right one; other times the wrong one finds you. That's why the teams most likely to win it all aren't necessarily the ones with the greatest strengths, but rather the ones with the fewest and least damaging weaknesses.

Today, we're taking an early look at 10 projected tournament teams on the men's side capable of exploiting a title contender's weaknesses and ruining brackets across the nation.

From turnover-forcing defenses to three-point assaults, unstoppable offenses, star players and everything in between, we've got a wide variety of teams who could cause problems.

All teams on this list were projected for no better than a No. 7 seed in the Saturday morning Bracket Matrix update. That means it would be a sizable upset if they made it to the Sweet 16, but with the right draw, they might be able to make it even further than that.

Worth noting: Duke is not on this list because it was nowhere near the projected field as of Saturday morning. But between the Blue Devils' win over Virginia and the losses by Connecticut, Indiana, Minnesota, Ole Miss, St. John's, Seton Hall, Stanford and VCU, Duke just might sneak in and bust some brackets after all.