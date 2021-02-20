Australian Open 2021: Men's Final TV Coverage, Live Stream and Pick

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

There’s no place like home. But for Novak Djokovic, Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park must come in as a close second place.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the Serbian pro has won the Australian Open men’s final a record eight times at the legendary sports venue and this Sunday, he’ll be chasing number nine.

The only man standing in his way is Daniil Medvedev, who has beaten him three of their last four meetings.

Medvedev, ranked No. 4 in the world, already has plenty of motivation. Outside of beating the odds-on favorite, it would be his first grand slam win as a pro.

Here's how to watch the highly-anticipated match.

Men's Final TV Information

When: Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Experience matters and when it comes to the AO, Djokovic has plenty of it.

The Serb has lifted the trophy at Rod Laver Arena the last two years in a row and while that might intimidate most opponents, Medvedev has found a way to volley the pressure back to the reigning champ.

"First of all, I like that I don’t have a lot of pressure because he never lost in eight times that he was here in the final," Medvedev told the Guardian's Tumaini Carayol. "It’s him who had all the pressure getting to Roger [Federer] or Rafa [Nadal] in the grand slam [count].

"He has more experience but more things to lose than me."

Djokovic is undefeated in the AO finals, but Medvedev is on an impressive 20-match win streak, haven beaten 12 opponents in the Top 10.

Simply put, he's on a roll and finding more ways to be efficient and counter on defense.

Tennis fans will likely be hoping for a five-set classic, but Djokovic will be pushing to end it in four.

He'll try to control the tempo on the fast courts and keep the young Medvedev on his heels with his serves and returns.

"This is the quickest speed of court I have ever played on here in 15 years," Djokovic told ESPN's Jake Michaels. "It's like playing on ice.

"If I serve well, it does help me. The courts are much more suitable to big servers [this year]. If you can get accuracy on your serves, you can win a lot of free points there."

Pick: Djokovic takes his historic ninth title.