Mikaela Shiffrin Becomes 5th Woman to Win 4 Medals at World Ski Championships

Gabriele Facciotti/Associated Press

Mikaela Shiffrin became just the fifth woman, and the first in 14 years, to win four medals at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships after she captured bronze in the slalom Saturday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Shiffrin, who'd won gold in the slalom at each of the past four world championships, finished third behind Austria's Katharina Liensberger and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova.

The 25-year-old American won gold in the alpine combined, silver in the giant slalom and bronze in the super-G earlier in the event.

"It's incredible," Shiffrin told reporters. "I don't think there was ever a time where I could have said 'I win four medals in one world championships.' But it's one thing to sort of dream about getting the medals, but in the moment when it counts, having good enough skiing to do it, especially for the world championships to do it four times, is really special."

