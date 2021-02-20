    Mikaela Shiffrin Becomes 5th Woman to Win 4 Medals at World Ski Championships

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2021

    United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during a women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
    Gabriele Facciotti/Associated Press

    Mikaela Shiffrin became just the fifth woman, and the first in 14 years, to win four medals at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships after she captured bronze in the slalom Saturday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

    Shiffrin, who'd won gold in the slalom at each of the past four world championships, finished third behind Austria's Katharina Liensberger and Slovakia's Petra Vlhova.

    The 25-year-old American won gold in the alpine combined, silver in the giant slalom and bronze in the super-G earlier in the event.

    "It's incredible," Shiffrin told reporters. "I don't think there was ever a time where I could have said 'I win four medals in one world championships.' But it's one thing to sort of dream about getting the medals, but in the moment when it counts, having good enough skiing to do it, especially for the world championships to do it four times, is really special."

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Osaka Wins Australian Open 🏆

      Naomi Osaka wins her fourth Grand Slam title after taking down Jennifer Brady in straight sets

      Osaka Wins Australian Open 🏆
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Osaka Wins Australian Open 🏆

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝

      Picking 20 players teams should watch this offseason 📲

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      With Wentz Gone, Do Bears Go All-In or Rebuild?

      @GDavenport breaks down Ryan Pace's options at QB after missing out on Carson Wentz 📲

      With Wentz Gone, Do Bears Go All-In or Rebuild?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      With Wentz Gone, Do Bears Go All-In or Rebuild?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Sabres Need to Trade Eichel

      Buffalo’s ‘bright future’ still isn’t here. @abbeymastracco explains why it’s time to face reality with the Sabres' star captain 📲

      Sabres Need to Trade Eichel
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Sabres Need to Trade Eichel

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report