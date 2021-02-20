Australian Open 2021 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka's name will be engraved on the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for a second time following a two-set drubbing of American Jennifer Brady in Saturday's Australian Open women's final.

Osaka overcame huge forearms from Brady, which seemed to enhance the Japanese's own intensity, and meticulously placed her shots en route to a tough first-set win and a slightly more straightforward second.

The two-time Australian Open winner's dominance was on full display throughout the tournament as she dropped just one set in seven rounds of competition.

The victory also extended her unbeaten streak to 21 and her Grand Slam trophy haul to four.

They are staggeringly impressive numbers for a 23-year-old phenom in the midst of establishing herself as the top star of women's tennis.

Women's Final Score

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 3 Naomi Osaka def. No. 22 Jennifer Brady, 6-4, 6-3

Osaka has never lost when she has made it to the quarterfinal round or further in Grand Slam competition, making her one of the best big-game performers in all sports. She is also the first woman to win the first four Grand Slam finals of her career since Monica Seles—and only the third player to do so in the Open era.

The Japanese star remained humble despite her success when addressing first-time Grand Slam finalist Brady in her post-match comments: "We played in the semis in the U.S. Open a couple of months ago, and I told everyone that was listening that you would be a problem, and I was right. ... I think we're going to play a lot more matches, so here's to that."

Osaka recognized the significance of playing a major tennis tournament at this time in the middle of a worldwide pandemic: "I feel like playing a Grand Slam right now is a super privilege, and it's something that I won't take for granted."

Perhaps more impressive than her extraordinary play on the court has been the effect of Osaka's inspirational efforts off-court. ESPN commentators Chris Evert and Chris Fowler and President of Tennis Australia Jayne Hrdlicka all celebrated the champion's efforts to bring awareness to social injustice.

It is indicative of a transcendent athlete, whose reach will extend far beyond her sport and only grow stronger with every championship trophy she hoists.

Men's Final Prediction

Novak Djokovic is the world's No. 1 player and has overcome an oblique injury to make it to his ninth Australian Open finals.

The defiant 33-year-old laid down the gauntlet to his opponent, Russian Daniil Medvedev: "Pressure is always there, it's what we do. Everyone talks about the new generation coming and taking over us, but realistically that isn't happening still."

And he is right. Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer continue to dominate men's tennis despite a crop of young, hungry and immensely talented players hot on their heels. Sunday, Djoker faces the latest challenger to his throne in Medvedev, who may be the best player in this year's Open competition.

Medvedev dismantled Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals, the same player who eliminated Nadal one round earlier. Since November, the Russian has beaten every one of the ATP's Top 10 players except Federer, who remains sidelined.

He will leave Australia, at the least, as the third-ranked player in the world, thanks to his extraordinary play in this tournament. A win over Djokovic will move him a spot higher to No. 2.

To do that, he will have to do something no other man has ever done: beat the Serb in the Melbourne final.

Djokovic has a win percentage of 91 at the Australian Open, he has broken serve 45 times in finals, and he has amassed 100 aces in his six Open matches here in 2021, per ATP.

His dominance in Melbourne makes it extremely difficult to rule in the favor of his opponent, but not impossible.

Medvedev has been phenomenal in this tournament, and with Djokovic essentially daring the 25-year-old to beat him, the stakes have been raised. Look for the young Russian to do the unthinkable and become the one in Djokovic's 8-1 Australian Open record by the end of Sunday.

Prediction: Medvedev def. Djokovic in five sets