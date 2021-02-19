    Floyd Mayweather on Logan Paul Fight: 'I Know It's Going to Happen'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles as Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa speaks after their official weigh-in ceremony during a news conference in Saitama, north of Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Mayweather is scheduled to fight in a three-round exhibition match in Japan on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
    Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he's confident his exhibition boxing match against YouTube star Logan Paul, which was scheduled for Saturday before being postponed, will eventually take place. 

    "I know it's going to happen," Mayweather told TMZ Sports on Thursday night. "We just want to make sure everything is right and everything is where it should be."

    Paul explained on his YouTube channel (via Alexander Netherton of DAZN) a decision was made to postpone the fight until they could host a larger crowd once COVID-19 restrictions are lessened, which will help increase the revenue:

    "The Mayweather fight is pushed [back], which I am completely OK with. The fight's still happening [but] we want to have a packed arena somewhere and then the business side of things, we have to iron them out. He's got a lot of people on his team. Al Haymon got involved. If you know boxing, you know what that means for getting an actual deal done and figuring out a venue.

    "I need as much practice, training, sparring under my belt against this guy. With every day that goes past, I get better, and he gets older."

    Fanmio CEO Solomon Engel, who founded the online platform that was set to host the event, released a statement to ESPN's Eric Woodyard saying new details would be provided shortly.

    "After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we're hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details," Engel said Feb. 2.

    Mayweather's last official fight was a knockout of UFC star Conor McGregor in a hyped cross-sport encounter in August 2017, which moved his career record to 50-0.

    He's since shifted his focus toward lucrative exhibitions. His first came against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve 2018, when he earned $9 million for two minutes of fighting.

    His exhibition clash with Paul, if he does come to fruition, will likely be similarly lopsided.

