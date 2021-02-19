Former Red Sox Star Johnny Damon Arrested on DUI Charges

TED S. WARREN/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees star Johnny Damon was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and resisting arrest without violence in Windermere, Florida.

According to TMZ Sports, police said Damon was pulled over around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning and tests showed his blood alcohol level was "greater than or equal to .20," more than double the legal limit of .08.

No further details about the situation were immediately released.

Damon never formally announced his retirement from MLB, but he last played in 2012.

Along with the Red Sox and Yankees, he spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland during an 18-year career.

The 47-year-old Kansas native was a two-time All-Star. He won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004, which ended the club's 86-year championship drought, and with the Yankees in 2009.

His post-playing career has included competing on ABC's Dancing with the Stars in 2018.