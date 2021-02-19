    Former Red Sox Star Johnny Damon Arrested on DUI Charges

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2021

    Boston Red Sox's Johnny Damon purses his lips in the visitors' dugout after failing to get a hit in the ninth inning, ending his 18-game hitting streak Saturday, May 14, 2005, in Seattle. The Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    TED S. WARREN/Associated Press

    Former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees star Johnny Damon was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and resisting arrest without violence in Windermere, Florida.

    According to TMZ Sports, police said Damon was pulled over around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning and tests showed his blood alcohol level was "greater than or equal to .20," more than double the legal limit of .08.

    No further details about the situation were immediately released.

    Damon never formally announced his retirement from MLB, but he last played in 2012.

    Along with the Red Sox and Yankees, he spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland during an 18-year career.

    The 47-year-old Kansas native was a two-time All-Star. He won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2004, which ended the club's 86-year championship drought, and with the Yankees in 2009.

    His post-playing career has included competing on ABC's Dancing with the Stars in 2018.

    Related

      Red Sox P Rodriguez Healthy After COVID Bout

      Red Sox P Rodriguez Healthy After COVID Bout
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Red Sox P Rodriguez Healthy After COVID Bout

      Joon Lee
      via ESPN.com

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done

      Mets and Cubs’ talks about former MVP never got ‘past first inning’ and don’t appear to be ongoing

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Kris Bryant Trade Talks Done

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mets Sign Taijuan Walker

      New Mets starter gets a 2-yr, $20M deal with a player option for a third year

      Report: Mets Sign Taijuan Walker
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Mets Sign Taijuan Walker

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Johnny Damon Arrested on DUI Charges

      Johnny Damon Arrested on DUI Charges
      Boston Red Sox logo
      Boston Red Sox

      Johnny Damon Arrested on DUI Charges

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report