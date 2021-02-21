NFL Free Agency 2021: Best Potential Bargain at Every Position

0 of 9

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

It doesn't seem likely that any NFL free-agent bargain or steal can top what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got when they signed linebacker Shaquil Barrett to a one-year deal worth $4 million in 2019.

He responded with 19.5 sacks, received the franchise tag ahead of the 2020 season and just helped Tom Brady and Co. win the Super Bowl. Funnily enough, Brady himself could've been considered a bargain too given what lesser quarterbacks make.

Generally, though, most bargains aren't going to be future Hall of Famers and potential best-evers. They are players with production that hint at steady production (or even more), won't cost much compared to the rest of their positional market and should dramatically outplay what they do earn.

These are the biggest potential bargains at each position in free agency this offseason.