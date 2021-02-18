Vincent Jackson's Family Says His Brain Will Be Donated for CTE Research

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Vincent Jackson's family will donate his brain to Boston University's CTE Center after the wide receiver was found dead at the age of 38 on Monday inside a Brandon, Florida, hotel room.

"If anything can be learned from his death that might help someone else, Vincent would want that since he was passionate during his life about impacting others around him," family spokesperson Allison Gorrell told Jenna Laine of ESPN.

As Laine explained, chronic traumatic encephalopathy can only be diagnosed posthumously. Boston University researchers have found the degenerative brain disease that is caused by repeated head trauma in former NFL players in the past.

The then-San Diego Chargers selected Jackson out of Northern Colorado with a second-round pick in the 2005 draft.

He played 12 seasons in the NFL, seven of which were for the Chargers. He also played five seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both teams released statements after Jackson's death:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The wide receiver was a three-time Pro Bowler and ended his time in the NFL with 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.