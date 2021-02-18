Australian Open 2021 Men's Semifinal: Updated TV Schedule, Live Stream, Preview

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic has already clinched one of the spots in the Australian Open final, leaving one more opening to the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev in the second semifinal.

While many fans were expecting another battle between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Tsitsipas had other plans with an upset over the No. 2 seed in the quarterfinals. Medvedev also had a tough opponent in Andrey Rublev but easily disposed of his compatriot in three sets.

It sets up a semifinal battle between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds at this event with Medvedev and Tsitsipas each looking for the first Grand Slam titles of their careers.

The winner will face Djokovic, who is seeking his third straight Australian Open title and ninth of his career.

Tsitsipas vs. Medvedev



When: Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. AEDT (local); Feb. 19 at 3:30 a.m. ET (USA)

Where: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

TV Schedule: ESPN (Live)

TV Replay: ESPN2 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

The first semifinal mostly went as expected with Djokovic cruising to a win over Aslan Karatsev. The qualifier had been a great story reaching this point but he was no match for the No. 1 seed.

We could see a closer battle in the second semifinal after some strong play from both competitors entering the round.

Tsitsipas is coming off one of the best wins of his career by beating the second-seeded Nadal with a shocking come-from-behind victory. Nadal won the first two sets and was a tiebreak away from winning the match in the third set before Tsitsipas rallied.

The No. 5 seed finished with 17 aces and zero double faults, dominating with his serve throughout to win the final three sets. Nadal is usually one of the top defensive players in the world, but he only won 25 percent of return points.

"I have no words to describe what has just happened on the court, my tennis speaks for itself," Tsitsipas said after the match. "It's an unbelievable feeling to fight at such a high level and leave it out on the court. I started very nervously. I don't know what happened after the third set. I flew like a bird and everything worked for me."

It was the only win against a seeded opponent for Tsitsipas this tournament, not counting a walkover in the fourth round, but he's done enough to get to the semis.

He will face Medvedev, adding more history to an interesting rivalry that includes a 2018 post-match altercation and Tsitsipas calling his opponent's playing style "boring."



Medvedev has won five of six head-to-head matches in their careers, although he lost the most recent battle at the 2019 ATP Finals.

The Russian has still been extremely impressive as of late with 19 straight victories entering Thursday.

The No. 4 player in the world finished 2020 with wins at the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals before kicking off the new year with an ATP Cup win. After a straight-set victory over Rublev in the quarterfinal, Medvedev is clearly playing as well as anyone in the sport.

He has the talent to beat Djokovic in the final, but he will first have to get past Tsitsipas in what could be an exciting semifinal matchup.