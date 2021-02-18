Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: NFL Insiders Say WFT Should Pursue Jets QB

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

If the Washington Football Team wants to explore upgrades at quarterback, multiple NFL coaches think the club should look at trading for Sam Darnold.

ESPN's John Keim wrote, "He's young, talented, can move, and the hope would be his issues stemmed as much from the Jets situation as anything."

Darnold's name has come up frequently in trade speculation this offseason. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who was hired in January, was coy about committing to the 23-year-old during his introductory press conference but praised his talent:

"He's fearless in the pocket. He's got a natural throwing motion. He's mobile. He's extremely intelligent. He's tough as nails. His reputation in the locker room is unquestioned. Just that in general, there's a reason he was the third pick in the draft, and you can see all those qualities on tape and around the building and the way people speak about him."

If the Jets want to move Darnold, they appear to have several suitors. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that at least five teams have called the Jets to ask about Darnold's availability.

Breer noted the Jets told those teams to "check back with us soon."

Darnold has struggled in three seasons with New York, though the team around him has been lacking the talent to provide much help. The 2018 third overall pick out of USC has thrown for 8,097 yards with 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in 38 starts.