NFL Trade Packages to Create the Next Great Offenses

4 of 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Denver Broncos Receive: Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans Receive: 2021 first-round pick (No. 9), 2021 second-round pick (No. 40), 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, S Justin Simmons, DL Dre'Mont Jones

This blockbuster deal would shake up the NFL with multiple moving parts.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. However, the team isn't interested in moving him, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While the standoff may linger for months, the Denver Broncos could offer an enticing package. According to Troy Renck of Denver7, they will pursue Watson if the Texans change their approach and consider proposals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Watson is "intrigued by" the San Francisco 49ers and Broncos as potential trade destinations. That's important because the three-time Pro Bowler has leverage with his no-trade clause.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle laid out what the Texans would want if they open their communication lines on a transaction.

"The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets," he tweeted.

McClain (via Stadium) also said the Texans would want a chance to select the second-best quarterback in the draft. The only way to ensure that is to move into the No. 2 spot because the New York Jets may pivot from Sam Darnold and take a signal-caller after Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, goes to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Circling back to the importance of Watson's no-trade clause, he's reportedly not interested in playing for the Jets, per Fowler.

To get around this, Houston could use a draft haul from Denver and offer its acquired premium picks to New York for the second overall selection. That could work if Gang Green is open to building around Darnold. Watson would go to a club that intrigues him, and the Texans could take the No. 2 quarterback on their draft board.

Denver has the draft picks and players to pull off the first part of this scenario.

First, the Broncos could franchise-tag safety Justin Simmons, a top-tier impending free agent. They could then send him and defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, who logged 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures this past season, with two first-rounders and a pair of second-rounders.

If the Texans accept this deal, Watson would join an offense with a high-quality trio of wide receivers in Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. Rising sophomore second-rounder KJ Hamler could develop into a solid slot receiver who also beats defenders on gadget plays because of his blazing speed.

Dual-threat running back Melvin Gordon III provides balance out of the backfield. Most importantly, Watson would have a solid offensive line, assuming right tackle Ja'Wuan James returns to action after opting out of the 2020 term. Left tackle Garett Bolles earned a second-team All-Pro honor this past season.

With Watson, the Broncos would have a top-10 offense, giving the rest of the AFC West nightmares twice a year.