Big CFB Programs with the Toughest QB Decisions Entering 2021

As always, college football has cycled out some elite players, and several of them are quarterbacks in what is a deep NFL draft class at the position.

While some programs that need to replace signal-callers have definitive favorites—such as Notre Dame, which will likely roll out Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan to replace Ian Book, Clemson in future star D.J. Uiagalelei to supplant Trevor Lawrence gone and Florida with longtime backup Emory Jones, who is set to replace Kyle Trask—others aren't so lucky.

That includes the national champion Alabama Crimson Tide, who have an elite recruit ready to go, but he hasn't proved anything yet (more on that later).

In some cases, big programs have several capable players to trot out, and, in others, they have nothing but question marks. With spring practice around the corner, the picture will soon clear up significantly.

To get ready for the wide-open quarterback derby, here is an in-depth look at some of the competitions that will feature on the radar.