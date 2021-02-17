Billiards Legend Jeanette Lee Diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer

Mahesh Kumar A/Associated Press

Billiards legend Jeanette "The Black Widow" Lee has been diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer.

"I intend to bring the same resolve I brought to the billiards table to this fight," Lee said in a statement. "Jim Valvano so eloquently told us to 'Never give up.' I owe it to my three young daughters to do exactly that."

Lee, 49, said she has already begun chemotherapy treatment and will undergo surgeries in an attempt to slow the spread of the illness.

She has undergone several surgeries during her legendary career to deal with several ailments, most notably chronic back issues. She also has fibromyalgia, scoliosis, an autoimmune disease and bursitis in her shoulder.

Scoliosis cut Lee's career short, but she remains one of the most legendary billiards players in history. She captured more than 30 national and international titles during her career and helped bring the sport to the national forefront.

Since retiring from playing, Lee has served as a spokesperson for the American Poolplayers Association and as a league operator in Tampa, Florida.