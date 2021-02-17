J.J. Watt Rumors: Bills, Former Texans Star Have Mutual Interest After Release

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills are among the teams that "have inquired" about Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, and the interest is "definitely mutual," according to ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin.

Watt was granted his release from the Texans on Friday, a decision he said he initiated.

Naturally, the Bills aren't the only team interested in the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. ESPN's Ed Werder reported Friday that "approximately a dozen teams" are interested in the 10-year veteran.

One of Watt's primary motivations for moving on is the opportunity to win a Super Bowl, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. After a 4-12 campaign, there are few teams that would be a downgrade from the Texans, but Watt is reportedly eyeing a pair of AFC contenders.

In addition to the Bills, Cabot reported that the 31-year-old is reportedly "seriously considering" the Browns.

The five-time All-Pro was set to earn $17.5 million with the Texans for the upcoming season, and Cleveland is one team that has the opportunity to pay him something in that area with $21.7 million in salary-cap space heading into 2021. It's something that he wouldn't get if he moved on to join his brothers, T.J. and Derek, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they're already $30 million over, per Cabot.

The Bills are flirting with the salary cap as it is, and general manager Brandon Beane has already told fans not to "bank on any blockbuster moves," according to Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. Though after their most successful season in decades, the Bills certainly fit the bill of a championship contender.