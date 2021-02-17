NFL Rumors: Zach Wilson Ranked over Trevor Lawrence on 1 Team's Draft Board

George Frey/Associated Press

At least one NFL team has BYU's Zach Wilson as its No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 draft class over Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, according to Matt Miller of The Draft Scout.

"What he does as a thrower, and as a runner, is exactly where we are as a league right now," an NFL college scouting director told Miller. "He throws some of those 50-50 balls with his shoulders square to the defense after running around in the pocket and I'm seeing Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech all over again."

Wilson has been rocketing up draft boards after a 2020 season in which he threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 12 games, completing 73.5 percent of his passes and leading BYU to an 11-1 record.

Suffice to say, more than a few folks are impressed with his game:

Other analysts, however, think we might want to pump the brakes on the Mahomes' comparison or the idea that he's a better prospect than Lawrence:

Lawrence, after all, won a national championship in his three years at Clemson and led the team to the College Football Playoff in each of those seasons. For his career, he threw for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 40 games, completing 66.6 percent of his passes.

"You hear everyone talk about generational talent," an NFL evaluator told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated regarding Lawrence. "Well, the only one I've studied who's like him is Andrew Luck. Between those two, I'd rank Andrew slightly ahead of Trevor. But it's close."

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had a slightly different comparison, calling him "Deshaun Watson in [Justin] Herbert's body."

Suffice to say, Lawrence still seems likely to be the top overall pick when the Jacksonville Jaguars make their selection. But there apparently isn't a consensus on who should be the top quarterback on the board, with Wilson clearly impressing evaluators.