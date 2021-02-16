    Khamzat Chimaev Flown to Las Vegas by UFC to Receive Treatment for COVID-19

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 17, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, UFC president Dana White speaks at a news conference in New York. The first of three straight fight nights at Etihad Arena on Abu Dhabiâ€™s Yas Island kicks off Saturday, Jan. 16, when Max Holloway fights Calvin Kattar in a 145-pound bout in the main event of the first combat sports card aired on ABC since 2000. In UFC 257 on Jan. 24, Conor McGregor returns from a year-long layoff for a rematch against Dustin Poirier in the promotions's first pay-per-view of the year. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    MMA middleweight Khamzat Chimaev was flown to Las Vegas to receive care for "lingering effects" of COVID-19 by UFC on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

    Chimaev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told Okamoto the hope is to have him back fighting in June.

    The Russian, who is ranked No. 14 at welterweight, was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night on March 13 in a bout that has since been canceled after both fighters contracted the coronavirus. 

    Chimaev, 26, first tested positive last year. 

    A video released last Friday from Frontkick.Online (warning: NSFW language) shows Chimaev dealing with chest pains, fever, headaches and overall muscle pain, the combination of which landed in him in the hospital on multiple occasions. 

    "He was really bad," manager Majdi Shammas said in the video. "He didn't even do two rounds straight. He did one round and then rested. He started coughing, started feeling ill again, and we had to cancel the training. He even went in an ambulance to the hospital. ... When he called me, he thought he was going to die."

    Now UFC President Dana White is stepping in to help provide further assistance. 

    It's unclear what further steps Chimaev will need to take before he can attempt training again or when UFC will look to get him his next fight. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

     

    Related

      B/R's Pound-for-Pound UFC Rankings 📉📈

      New pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 258 👉

      B/R's Pound-for-Pound UFC Rankings 📉📈
      MMA logo
      MMA

      B/R's Pound-for-Pound UFC Rankings 📉📈

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Chimaev Flown to Las Vegas by UFC to Receive COVID-19 Treatment

      Chimaev Flown to Las Vegas by UFC to Receive COVID-19 Treatment
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Chimaev Flown to Las Vegas by UFC to Receive COVID-19 Treatment

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Edwards Slams Covington: 'Step Up and Stop Being a B---h'

      Edwards Slams Covington: 'Step Up and Stop Being a B---h'
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Edwards Slams Covington: 'Step Up and Stop Being a B---h'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Marquez Plans to Shave Miley Cyrus' Initials into Chest Hair

      Marquez Plans to Shave Miley Cyrus' Initials into Chest Hair
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Marquez Plans to Shave Miley Cyrus' Initials into Chest Hair

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report