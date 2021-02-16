Joe Buck Says He and Troy Aikman Used to Drink Tequila During Broadcasts

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Joe Buck revealed a secret to the camaraderie between himself and Troy Aikman on the pair's NFL broadcasts.

Appearing on Colin Cowherd's podcast, Buck said he and Aikman would drink tequila in the booth.

"We haven't done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch, and I feel like it's a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you're not refueling a F-16 in midflight," he said. "You're doing a sporting event, and if you treat it like anything other than that, you're doing yourself a disservice."

It's a habit that dates back a bit, born in Buck's postseason baseball appearances. The 51-year-old said he would have someone "go get the biggest beer that the stadium sold" so he would be able to sip it throughout the broadcast in an effort "to relax and have fun."

Buck and Aikman have spent plenty of time in the booth together, as they were named to the lead Fox broadcast crew in May 2002.