Titans GM Confirms J.J. Watt Talks After Texans Release: 'We'll See How It Goes'

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson confirmed the team has had conversations about signing free-agent defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

"We'll see how it goes," Robinson told reporters.

The Houston Texans released Watt last week after 10 seasons with the team. He earned three Defensive Player of the Year awards while being named first-team All-Pro in five seasons.

Though injuries have slowed the 31-year-old in recent years, he started all 16 games last season while totaling 52 tackles and five sacks. He also added seven passes defended and a pick-six.

He is free to sign with any team, and plenty of interest exists from at least a dozen suitors, according to ESPN's Ed Werder. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills joined the Titans among those with notable interest.

Tennessee could be especially aggressive after struggling to generate much of a pass rush last season.

The team's 19 sacks were the third-fewest in the NFL, contributing to a pass defense that ranked 29th.

"That's one thing we gotta do better is affect the QB," Robinson said Tuesday. "It's rushing the passer, coverage blitzing, but yes that's something that is high on our list."

Watt could help fill a major hole while bringing valuable experience to a playoff contender.