UFC's Julian Marquez Plans to Shave Miley Cyrus' Initials into Chest Hair

UFC middleweight Julian Marquez said plans are in the works for the initials "M.C." to get shaven into his chest hair following a request from musician Miley Cyrus.

"Okay, I do plan to do it and I can't just open up just yet," Marquez told TMZ Sports in an interview released Tuesday. "I have to wait for one more thing but we have something big working for everyone. The fans will definitely be in charge of me getting the 'M.C.' on my chest hair."

The situation played out starting after Marquez, 30, defeated Maki Pitolo by submission at UFC 258 on Saturday night, which was Valentine's Day eve.

He then asked Cyrus, 28, to be his valentine during a post-fight interview, and she responded with the unique request on Twitter:

Marquez told TMZ he's torn about the idea, calling a man's chest hair "sacred," but said he's hopeful something can be worked out to secure a date with Cyrus.

"We'll probably get ice cream and go to a picnic," he said. "Walk around the park, go walk around the ocean. Just because it's Miley Cyrus, she's human. Why would I go out there and go all crazy trying to spend an expensive amount of things and do all this stuff? I'm not trying to impress her, I'm trying to get to know her!"

Marquez's victory over Pitolo, which marked his first fight since July 2018 because of injuries and other issues that led to fight postponements, moved his career MMA record to 8-2.