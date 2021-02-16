Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Justin Fields to Falcons; Wilson to NYJ

Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

With the Jacksonville Jaguars widely expected to take Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets remain the center of intrigue near the top of draft boards.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah weighed in on the matter with his newest mock draft Tuesday, projecting the Jets to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. That mirrors Jeremiah's first 2021 mock in January.

He also had Ohio State star Justin Fields off the board at No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons, having put North Dakota State's Trey Lance in that spot last month.

"I have Trey Lance ranked ahead of Fields in my top 50, but Fields' athleticism could lead Atlanta to pursue a homecoming for the Georgia native," Jeremiah wrote.

While Lawrence has been locked in as the Jaguars' top pick for months, the Jets can go in numerous directions with the No. 2 overall selection. New York's decision will likely come down to one of Wilson or Fields or outside playmakers like DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.

Offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Kyle Pitts are also likely to hear their names come off the board early in Round 1.

