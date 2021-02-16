    Daniel Jeremiah 2021 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Justin Fields to Falcons; Wilson to NYJ

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) warms up prior to playing against North Alabama in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger, Pool)
    Jeff Swinger/Associated Press

    With the Jacksonville Jaguars widely expected to take Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Jets remain the center of intrigue near the top of draft boards.

    NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah weighed in on the matter with his newest mock draft Tuesday, projecting the Jets to select BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. That mirrors Jeremiah's first 2021 mock in January.

    He also had Ohio State star Justin Fields off the board at No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons, having put North Dakota State's Trey Lance in that spot last month.

    "I have Trey Lance ranked ahead of Fields in my top 50, but Fields' athleticism could lead Atlanta to pursue a homecoming for the Georgia native," Jeremiah wrote.

    While Lawrence has been locked in as the Jaguars' top pick for months, the Jets can go in numerous directions with the No. 2 overall selection. New York's decision will likely come down to one of Wilson or Fields or outside playmakers like DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase.

    Offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater, linebacker Micah Parsons and tight end Kyle Pitts are also likely to hear their names come off the board early in Round 1.

    Check out B/R's latest mock draft to get a better sense of how things may play out April 29.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      J.J. Watt Considering Browns

      Watt is ‘seriously considering’ teaming up with Myles Garrett in Cleveland as one of his options (Cleveland.com)

      J.J. Watt Considering Browns
      NFL logo
      NFL

      J.J. Watt Considering Browns

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Child Hospitalized After Britt Reid Crash Is Now Awake

      Child Hospitalized After Britt Reid Crash Is Now Awake
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Child Hospitalized After Britt Reid Crash Is Now Awake

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Big NFL Names on the Move? 👀

      OBJ and Stephon Gilmore among players who could get dealt with teams willing to talk star trades 'more than ever' (ESPN)

      Big NFL Names on the Move? 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big NFL Names on the Move? 👀

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      The Free Agent Every Team Must Re-Sign ☝️

      @Gagnon highlights the one player on every team who must stay put this offseason

      The Free Agent Every Team Must Re-Sign ☝️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Free Agent Every Team Must Re-Sign ☝️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report