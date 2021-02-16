Video: Novak Djokovic Damages Court After Destroying Racket at Australian Open

Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic cost himself a shot at the 2020 U.S. Open when an on-court tantrum led to him striking an official with a ball.

It does not appear many lessons have been learned.

Djokovic once again found his competitiveness boiling over in Tuesday's quarterfinals match against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. After a point in the third set, the Serb destroyed his racket.

This outburst led to Djokovic actually damaging the court, forcing a ball person to sweep up the pieces of the broken racket.

Djokovic managed to compose himself and take the third and fourth sets on his way to a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory.

Still, this wasn't a particularly good look for someone who was apologizing for a similar outburst just a few months ago.