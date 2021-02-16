    Video: Novak Djokovic Damages Court After Destroying Racket at Australian Open

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after defeating Germany's Alexander Zverev in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
    Andy Brownbill/Associated Press

    Novak Djokovic cost himself a shot at the 2020 U.S. Open when an on-court tantrum led to him striking an official with a ball. 

    It does not appear many lessons have been learned.

    Djokovic once again found his competitiveness boiling over in Tuesday's quarterfinals match against Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open. After a point in the third set, the Serb destroyed his racket.

    This outburst led to Djokovic actually damaging the court, forcing a ball person to sweep up the pieces of the broken racket.

    Djokovic managed to compose himself and take the third and fourth sets on his way to a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory. 

    Still, this wasn't a particularly good look for someone who was apologizing for a similar outburst just a few months ago. 

