Matthew Stafford Texted Jared Goff After Rams-Lions Trade

Matthew Stafford said he and Jared Goff exchanged texts after the quarterbacks were traded for each other late last month.

Stafford appeared on The Mitch Albom Show on Monday and said they had a positive conversation.

"I shot him a text. We texted a little bit. Just told him that I know going out there I've got big shoes to fill. It's not lost on me that he was in the Super Bowl just a few years ago. He's a really good player in his own right. I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate him as a player and obviously, to reach out to me if there was anything he needed when it comes to Detroit, just as far as advice or places to stay, anything. I know that he feels that he can reach out to me, and I know I can reach out to him with anything in L.A. too. So it's been good."

The Lions agreed to trade Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff and three draft picks (2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick) on Jan. 30. The deal will not be completed until the new league year begins on March 17.

Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons in Detroit after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft. Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, spent five seasons in Los Angeles.