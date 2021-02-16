    Matthew Stafford Texted Jared Goff After Rams-Lions Trade

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Al Godlis/Associated Press

    Matthew Stafford said he and Jared Goff exchanged texts after the quarterbacks were traded for each other late last month.

    Stafford appeared on The Mitch Albom Show on Monday and said they had a positive conversation.

    "I shot him a text. We texted a little bit. Just told him that I know going out there I've got big shoes to fill. It's not lost on me that he was in the Super Bowl just a few years ago. He's a really good player in his own right. I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate him as a player and obviously, to reach out to me if there was anything he needed when it comes to Detroit, just as far as advice or places to stay, anything. I know that he feels that he can reach out to me, and I know I can reach out to him with anything in L.A. too. So it's been good."

    The Lions agreed to trade Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Goff and three draft picks (2021 third-round pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick) on Jan. 30. The deal will not be completed until the new league year begins on March 17.

    Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons in Detroit after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft. Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, spent five seasons in Los Angeles.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      J.J. Watt Considering Browns

      Watt is ‘seriously considering’ teaming up with Myles Garrett in Cleveland as one of his options (Cleveland.com)

      J.J. Watt Considering Browns
      NFL logo
      NFL

      J.J. Watt Considering Browns

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Panthers Cutting Kawann Short

      Carolina is releasing two-time Pro Bowl DT (Schefter)

      Panthers Cutting Kawann Short
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Panthers Cutting Kawann Short

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Child Hospitalized After Britt Reid Crash Is Now Awake

      Child Hospitalized After Britt Reid Crash Is Now Awake
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Child Hospitalized After Britt Reid Crash Is Now Awake

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Big NFL Names on the Move? 👀

      OBJ and Stephon Gilmore among players who could get dealt with teams willing to talk star trades 'more than ever' (ESPN)

      Big NFL Names on the Move? 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big NFL Names on the Move? 👀

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report