Ariel Young, 5-Year-Old Injured in Britt Reid Crash, Has Awoken from Coma

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Ariel Young, the five-year-old injured in the crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, has awoken from her coma.

Tiffany Verhulst, the cousin of Young's mother, provided the update on the GoFundMe page she organized for the family:

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, initially said Young was in critical condition after suffering a brain injury on Feb. 4.

She was a passenger in a Chevrolet Traverse that had stopped along the side of the southbound ramp on Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium to help a family member whose car was disabled. Reid was allegedly driving a Dodge Ram that collided with the Traverse and the other car.

According to a search warrant, Reid told officers he had consumed two to three drinks prior to the wreck and had a prescription for Adderall. He previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in January 2008.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Reid's contract then expired upon the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Kansas City police told reporters Wednesday the crash remains under investigation and that any decisions about whether to charge Reid may not be finalized until after several weeks.