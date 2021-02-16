    Ariel Young, 5-Year-Old Injured in Britt Reid Crash, Has Awoken from Coma

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 16, 2021

    Footballs are seen on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    Ariel Young, the five-year-old injured in the crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, has awoken from her coma.

    Tiffany Verhulst, the cousin of Young's mother, provided the update on the GoFundMe page she organized for the family:

    Police in Kansas City, Missouri, initially said Young was in critical condition after suffering a brain injury on Feb. 4.

    She was a passenger in a Chevrolet Traverse that had stopped along the side of the southbound ramp on Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium to help a family member whose car was disabled. Reid was allegedly driving a Dodge Ram that collided with the Traverse and the other car.

    According to a search warrant, Reid told officers he had consumed two to three drinks prior to the wreck and had a prescription for Adderall. He previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance in January 2008.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave in the immediate aftermath of the crash. Reid's contract then expired upon the conclusion of the 2020 season.

    Kansas City police told reporters Wednesday the crash remains under investigation and that any decisions about whether to charge Reid may not be finalized until after several weeks.

    Related

      Unprecedented, unafraid – Patrick Mahomes is the face of a new era in the NFL The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is making his voice heard on and off the field

      Unprecedented, unafraid – Patrick Mahomes is the face of a new era in the NFL The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is making his voice heard on and off the field
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Unprecedented, unafraid – Patrick Mahomes is the face of a new era in the NFL The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is making his voice heard on and off the field

      Domonique Foxworth
      via The Undefeated

      Vincent Jackson Dead at Age 38

      3x Pro Bowl WR for the Chargers and Buccaneers was found dead in a Tampa hotel room on Monday; police are investigating

      Vincent Jackson Dead at Age 38
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vincent Jackson Dead at Age 38

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Chiefs LBs coach Matt House turned down Tennessee Vols DC job to stay in Kansas City

      Report: Chiefs LBs coach Matt House turned down Tennessee Vols DC job to stay in Kansas City
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Report: Chiefs LBs coach Matt House turned down Tennessee Vols DC job to stay in Kansas City

      Charles Goldman
      via Chiefs Wire

      Chiefs LBs coach Matt House turns down college job to stay with Kansas City

      Chiefs LBs coach Matt House turns down college job to stay with Kansas City
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs LBs coach Matt House turns down college job to stay with Kansas City

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk