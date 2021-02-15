John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Seeking 'High 1st-Round, Lottery-Level Pick'

John Bazemore/Associated Press

While the Atlanta Hawks are willing to listen to offers for John Collins, they aren't going to allow him to walk for cheap.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Hawks are looking for a "high first-round, lottery-level pick" in exchange for the big man.

Collins will be a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season, so it's unclear what level of interest teams have in meeting Atlanta's asking price.

