    John Collins Trade Rumors: Hawks Seeking 'High 1st-Round, Lottery-Level Pick'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) scores against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    While the Atlanta Hawks are willing to listen to offers for John Collins, they aren't going to allow him to walk for cheap.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Hawks are looking for a "high first-round, lottery-level pick" in exchange for the big man.

    Collins will be a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season, so it's unclear what level of interest teams have in meeting Atlanta's asking price.

                          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Related

      Report: Hawks seeking ‘lottery-level’ pick in potential John Collins trade

      Report: Hawks seeking ‘lottery-level’ pick in potential John Collins trade
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Report: Hawks seeking ‘lottery-level’ pick in potential John Collins trade

      Peachtree Hoops
      via Peachtree Hoops

      Hawks Report: Atlanta asking for “high lottery pick” in Collins trade talks

      Hawks Report: Atlanta asking for “high lottery pick” in Collins trade talks
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Hawks Report: Atlanta asking for “high lottery pick” in Collins trade talks

      Jake Gordon
      via SportsTalkATL.com

      Hawks Would Only Trade John Collins For Lottery-Level Pick

      Hawks Would Only Trade John Collins For Lottery-Level Pick
      Atlanta Hawks logo
      Atlanta Hawks

      Hawks Would Only Trade John Collins For Lottery-Level Pick

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      MJ Donating $10M for 2 Clinics

      Jordan's donation will go toward opening medical clinics in NC: 'Everyone should have access to quality health care'

      MJ Donating $10M for 2 Clinics
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MJ Donating $10M for 2 Clinics

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report