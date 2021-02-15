    Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Calls Genie Bouchard 'My Valentine' in Instagram Pic

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Canada's Eugenie Bouchard celebrates after defeating China's Peng Shuai in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph appeared to announce his relationship with tennis star Genie Bouchard in an Instagram post Sunday.

    As TMZ Sports noted, Steelers teammates Eric Ebron, Zach Banner and Terrell Edmunds were among those to congratulate Rudolph in the comments section.

    TMZ reported in October that the two were in a "serious" relationship. Neither confirmed the news, but Bouchard was one of the fans in limited attendance at Nissan Stadium to see the Steelers face the Tennessee Titans in October.

    Rudolph didn't see much game action this season sitting behind Ben Roethlisberger, making just one start in Week 17. The 2018 third-round draft pick has made nine starts in three NFL seasons.

    Bouchard peaked as the No. 5 player in the world in 2014 but has struggled in recent years and is currently ranked 141st.

