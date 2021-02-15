Report: NFL 'Close' to Signing New 10-Year TV Contracts; Amazon Favorite for TNF

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly close to negotiating new deals with its television and streaming partners, according to a report from Peter King of Pro Football Talk.

Per that report, CBS, Fox and ESPN are likely to remain the three major broadcasters of NFL games, with Amazon potentially entering the fray as a streaming partner:

"The NFL is close—'within a month,' one source told me at the Super Bowl—to inking new 10-year contracts with its network partners that could result in an aggregate increase of 70 to 100 percent in rights fees from the last contract. The new contract may not be a revolution; I'm hearing most major packages will likely remain with their current broadcast partners, with the exception of a possible streaming package on Thursday nights. Amazon is the favorite there. Whether the Thursday night package, if streamed, would include a cable element like NFL Network, or simply be telecast on local channels of the two participating teams, is something I don't know.

"I'm also hearing ESPN could be an ESPN/ABC simulcast, and also could be the beneficiary of additional flexing for part of the Monday night package, if ESPN indeed wins Mondays."

