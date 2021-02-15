Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Combined Gold to Set American Record with 6th World Title

Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Combined Gold to Set American Record with 6th World TitleFebruary 15, 2021
Mikaela Shiffrin set a United States record by winning the women's combined Monday, claiming her sixth world championship title, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).
Shiffrin previously won world championship golds in slalom on four occasions and super-G once.
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova finished second, 0.86 seconds behind Shiffrin, followed by defending Olympic gold medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland in third (0.89 seconds behind Shiffrin).
Italy's Federica Brignone led after the first run but skied out on her final run, finishing with a disappointing DNF. Ditto for defending champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.
The 25-year-old Shiffrin continued building upon her already impressive legacy, adding to her three Olympic medals. She won gold in the slalom in 2014, gold in the giant slalom in 2018 and silver in the combined in 2018.
Nick Zaccardi @nzaccardi
Mikaela Shiffrin also breaks US record she shared with Ted Ligety for most world titles (now at 6). She is one shy of the overall record for individual titles at standalone worlds in the modern era (Anja Pärson). GS and slalom later this week. Note: Shiffrin is only 25 years old.
She told the AP >her sixth world championship triumph was "pretty amazing," adding of her last run that "for sure it was a tough slalom, so I'm really happy I got down with a really good run."
Shiffrin is gearing up for the 2022 Olympics, scheduled to be held in Beijing next February.
Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?
After cruising to their 18th win in 19 games, our writer explains why Utah is the team to beat ➡️