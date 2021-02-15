Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Combined Gold to Set American Record with 6th World Title

Giovanni Auletta/Associated Press

Mikaela Shiffrin set a United States record by winning the women's combined Monday, claiming her sixth world championship title, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Shiffrin previously won world championship golds in slalom on four occasions and super-G once.

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova finished second, 0.86 seconds behind Shiffrin, followed by defending Olympic gold medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland in third (0.89 seconds behind Shiffrin).

Italy's Federica Brignone led after the first run but skied out on her final run, finishing with a disappointing DNF. Ditto for defending champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

The 25-year-old Shiffrin continued building upon her already impressive legacy, adding to her three Olympic medals. She won gold in the slalom in 2014, gold in the giant slalom in 2018 and silver in the combined in 2018.

She told the AP >her sixth world championship triumph was "pretty amazing," adding of her last run that "for sure it was a tough slalom, so I'm really happy I got down with a really good run."

Shiffrin is gearing up for the 2022 Olympics, scheduled to be held in Beijing next February.