    Mikaela Shiffrin Wins Combined Gold to Set American Record with 6th World Title

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    United States' Mikaela Shiffrin shows her gold medal for the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
    Giovanni Auletta/Associated Press

    Mikaela Shiffrin set a United States record by winning the women's combined Monday, claiming her sixth world championship title, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

    Shiffrin previously won world championship golds in slalom on four occasions and super-G once.

    Slovakia's Petra Vlhova finished second, 0.86 seconds behind Shiffrin, followed by defending Olympic gold medalist Michelle Gisin of Switzerland in third (0.89 seconds behind Shiffrin).

    Italy's Federica Brignone led after the first run but skied out on her final run, finishing with a disappointing DNF. Ditto for defending champion Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

    The 25-year-old Shiffrin continued building upon her already impressive legacy, adding to her three Olympic medals. She won gold in the slalom in 2014, gold in the giant slalom in 2018 and silver in the combined in 2018.

    She told the AP >her sixth world championship triumph was "pretty amazing," adding of her last run that "for sure it was a tough slalom, so I'm really happy I got down with a really good run."

    Shiffrin is gearing up for the 2022 Olympics, scheduled to be held in Beijing next February.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?

      After cruising to their 18th win in 19 games, our writer explains why Utah is the team to beat ➡️

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Are the Jazz the Best Team in the NBA?

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk

      The champ showed he's not the 'boring' fighter people think he is with TKO of Gilbert Burns ➡️

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Call Kamaru Usman Boring at Your Own Risk

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL’s QB Power Structure Is Changing

      @kalynkahler explains why the Carson Wentz saga shows QBs have more power than ever to change their destiny ➡️

      NFL’s QB Power Structure Is Changing
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NFL’s QB Power Structure Is Changing

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report

      1 Thing Killing Every NBA Team 🤦

      @HughesNBA identifies each squad's Achilles' heel this season

      1 Thing Killing Every NBA Team 🤦
      Featured logo
      Featured

      1 Thing Killing Every NBA Team 🤦

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report