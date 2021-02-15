TMZ: Ex-NFL CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested, Allegedly Knocked out Bar Bouncer

David Richard/Associated Press

Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday and charged with one count of misdemeanor assault, according to TMZ Sports.

He is reportedly accused of knocking out a bouncer at a bar in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Court documents said Jones "punched and kicked a person in the head until the person was unconscious," per Zach McAuliffe of WCPO.

The former cornerback was in the NFL from 2005-18, spending time with four different organizations before retiring. He earned one Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro once during his eight years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Legal problems were a significant issue for Jones throughout his career, causing him to miss entire seasons in 2007 and 2009.

More recently, the 37-year-old was arrested in 2019 after being accused of cheating at a casino, eventually threatening police officers in the incident.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to obstructing official business after being initially charged with assault and disorderly conduct when he was accused of pushing a hotel security guard and poking him in the eye.

Jones was due to face a Hamilton County (Ohio) judge Monday morning.