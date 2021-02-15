    Bubba Wallace Tweets About 'Bum End' to Daytona 500 After Michael Jordan Comment

    Bubba Wallace expressed his disappointment on Twitter after finishing 17th in Sunday's Daytona 500:

    Wallace led one lap during the race and was running near the front of the pack before getting caught up on the final-lap wreck started by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano. Michael McDowell earned the win under a caution flag.

    It was still enough for Wallace to earn 32 points from the race, putting him in eighth place in the early Cup Series standings.

    There are high expectations for him this year after debuting for 23XI Racing team, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, put more pressure on him during a conversation on Fox Sports prior to the race.

    "We don't sign checks for losers," Jordan joked.

    The team will look for an improved showing next Sunday at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

