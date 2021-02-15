Adrian Peterson Say He's Looking to Break Emmitt Smith's Record, Win Super Bowl

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson will be 36 years old next month, but he doesn't plan to retire until he accomplishes some more goals.

The running back told TMZ Sports he still wants to win his first Super Bowl and catch Emmitt Smith for the most rushing yards all time:

"I'm going to keep playing, trying to chase the championship, and, God's willing, within the process of doing that, I'm able to catch Emmitt and pass him," Peterson said, via TMZ Sports.

After rushing for 604 yards with the Detroit Lions in 2020, Peterson still sits 3,535 yards behind Smith's all-time record of 18,355. Smith played 15 years, retiring at 35 after two forgettable years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Peterson has bounced around the league the past few years but remained effective last year, averaging 3.9 yards per carry while scoring seven touchdowns. His days as a featured back are probably behind him, but the veteran said he can stick around the NFL sharing a backfield, getting about 150-200 carries per year.

This means it could take some time to catch Smith, but he believes he will be playing for a few more years.

"I want to live to be a 40-year-old back out there rushing for 1,500 yards and amazing people still," Peterson said.