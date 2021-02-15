Raiders' Top Players to Consider for Franchise Tag, RFA Contract Tenders

0 of 3

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Each of the past two seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have been in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. However, they came up short both times, finishing with a 7-9 record in 2019 and an 8-8 mark in 2020.

But the Raiders may be on the cusp of returning to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 campaign. They have some talented players on their roster, and they'll potentially add to it this offseason via free agency, trades and the draft.

Las Vegas will also have some decisions to make regarding its players who aren't under contract for next season. Although the Raiders are projected to be nearly $19 million over the salary cap, according to Over the Cap, they could quickly take care of that with a few moves and put themselves in a better position to add to their roster, potentially bringing back some players who were on their team in 2020.

Here's a look at one player who Las Vegas could consider using the franchise tag on, followed by a breakdown of two restricted free agents who the team may bring back.