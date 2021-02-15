2021 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Order and Latest Projections

0 of 4

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Just as the Vince Lombardi Trophy safely traversed Tampa Bay's Hillsborough River, the NFL world has left the 2020-21 playoffs and reached 2021 draft season. And, with that jump toward the future, it's time to get deeper into mock drafts and player projections.

The draft's order is set and so is its date, with teams jockeying to select their preferred prospects starting on April 29. And, just like last year, everyone expects a highly touted quarterback to go first overall.

According to NFL.com's Adam Maya, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will have labrum surgery on his non-throwing shoulder just days after conducting a personal workout for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

Lawrence is expected to go first overall to Jacksonville, but opinions differ in the selections that follow.