Michael McDowell Celebration Highlights, Reaction After 2021 Daytona 500 Win

John Raoux/Associated Press

Michael McDowell picked the ideal place to earn his first NASCAR Cup Series victory.

Thanks to a wreck that took out Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, McDowell earned the checkered flag in the 2021 Daytona 500. He had been running third before Keselowski bumped Logano to trigger a massive domino effect on the final lap.

There was an initial wait as NASCAR officials double-checked to make sure McDowell was the lead car when the caution flag waved. That didn't stop his crew from celebrating on pit road.

Once the result was confirmed, it was time for the driver to bask in the glory:

McDowell apparently celebrated so hard he created a bit of a problem for himself:

As the Daytona 500 winner, McDowell will have a bullseye on his back since he's all but through to the 16-man playoff. In addition, he might face some blowback for his role in the final crash.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Upon first viewing, it looked as though Keselowski was at fault for sending Logano spinning. However, the No. 2 car only hit the No. 22 after taking contact from McDowell:

For his part, Logano remained magnanimous:

McDowell should go out of his way to frame the current season standings. No matter what happens going forward, he's the top driver in the NASCAR Cup Series for at least one week.