Bubba Wallace's No. 23 Car Failed Inspection Twice Ahead of 2021 Daytona 500

John Raoux/Associated Press

Bubba Wallace got off to a rough start at Sunday's Daytona 500.

His No. 23 car failed two inspections, per ESPN, forcing Wallace to start from the back of the field and the ejection of 23XI Racing car chief Greg Emmer. He was slated to start in the third row before the failed inspections.

Wallace wasn't alone in losing a starting spot. Nine other drivers—Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Chase Briscoe, Kaz Grala, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones—lost their original spots after either switching to backup cars or making modifications to their vehicles.

Those drivers will all be attempting to dethrone defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin on Sunday.