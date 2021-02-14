Michael Jordan on Bubba Wallace, NASCAR Team: 'We Don't Sign Checks to Losers'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Michael Jordan put some pressure on Bubba Wallace and his team ahead of the Daytona 500.

During a roundtable for Fox Sports, Jordan had a pointed response when Wallace pointed out that the Basketball Hall of Famer was the one writing checks this season.

"We don't sign checks for losers," Jordan joked.

Jordan and Denny Hamlin announced the formation of a new NASCAR team in September with Wallace as the driver. The No. 23 car will drive under 23XI Racing team.

Wallace made national headlines last year as the only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series and used his platform to promote racial equality.

"Deciding on the driver was easy—it had to be Bubba Wallace," Hamlin said when announcing the new team.

The driver still has more to prove on the track. Wallace finished 22nd in the overall standings last year after finishing 28th in each of his previous two years as a full-time driver. He had plenty of success in the Truck Series but has zero career wins in the Cup Series.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion who is known for his drive to win, likely won't accept much less than consistent contention from Wallace.