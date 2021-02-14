Teofimo Lopez Wants George Kambosos Fight Despite Top Rank Contract Dispute

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Lightweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez plans on fighting George Kambosos even if the fight isn't promoted by Top Rank.

"I'm looking forward, and I'm moving forward," Lopez told ESPN's Mark Kriegel (h/t Ben Baby of ESPN). "If you can't meet the terms, then like I said, I'm taking my talents somewhere else."

Lopez, who claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight titles with a defeat of Vasiliy Lomachenko in October, wants more on the line than the guaranteed $1.25 million purse. A purse bid will take place Thursday for the right to promote the fight.

Kambosos became the IBF mandatory challenger when he beat Lee Selby in a split decision in October.

Per Baby, it could come down to ESPN footing the bill for the fight, since they air Top Rank fights thanks to a seven-year contract the two entities signed in 2018.

Lopez, who had foot surgery following his October victory, said he has changed his views on the financial aspect of fighting since his recent victory, though "he hopes his next fight is on the network."

"Because you got the best fighter in the world on that display," Lopez said, per Baby. "It's all paid dues. And that's what we did. We paid our dues. I am your favorite fighter's favorite fighter. That sets the tone, and I think that everybody needs to realize that. I am the truth. I am the best in the division."

The fight is slated to take place in the United States in the spring after early plans discussed the potential of the bout being held overseas in Australia, where more fans would be able to attend. According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, New York is being considered as an option.