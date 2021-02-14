    Chris Godwin Rumors: WR's Contract a Priority for Bucs; Franchise Tag Possible

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2021
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin during NFL football practice, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. (Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers via AP)
    Kyle Zedaker/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan on making Chris Godwin a "priority" in free agency this offseason.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter that the defending Super Bowl champs will consider a franchise tag if the two sides can't work out a long-term deal:

    "I'm sorry for any sort of terrible 'be mine' joke, but the Bucs do 'heart' Chris Godwin this time of year. He is a priority for them as they try to keep the band back together to win a second Super Bowl. The franchise tag is a possibility here. It could fall anywhere from $15-$16 million on a one-year pact. The Bucs could deal with that as they try to sign some other players too, but they want him back and they believe he's a difference-maker; really a top-10 receiver league-wide."

          

