Chris Godwin Rumors: WR's Contract a Priority for Bucs; Franchise Tag Possible

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan on making Chris Godwin a "priority" in free agency this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter that the defending Super Bowl champs will consider a franchise tag if the two sides can't work out a long-term deal:

"I'm sorry for any sort of terrible 'be mine' joke, but the Bucs do 'heart' Chris Godwin this time of year. He is a priority for them as they try to keep the band back together to win a second Super Bowl. The franchise tag is a possibility here. It could fall anywhere from $15-$16 million on a one-year pact. The Bucs could deal with that as they try to sign some other players too, but they want him back and they believe he's a difference-maker; really a top-10 receiver league-wide."

