NFL Draft 2021: Complete Order and Predictions Ahead of Scouting Combine

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has caused schedule changes across the sports world. One of the affected events is the NFL Scouting Combine, which gives the league's 32 teams an opportunity to analyze some of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class.

Because of the pandemic, this year's Combine has been canceled. However, that doesn't mean there won't be a similar event taking place. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, training site EXOS will be hosting "a two-day pro day later this month that will simulate a combine setting," with events taking place in Arizona, Florida and Texas on Feb. 26-27.

Prospects will also continue to hold pro days during the lead-up to the 2021 NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the likely No. 1 overall pick, held his pro day Friday.

So while the traditional combine may not be taking place, there will still be opportunities for teams to see some of the top draft prospects in action. Here's a mock for the first round, along with some predictions for how things will unfold.