Daytona 500 2021: Storylines to Watch in NASCAR's Season Opener

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Only four drivers have won the Daytona 500 in back-to-back years: Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Marlin and Denny Hamlin. But no driver has ever won the race in three consecutive seasons.

Hamlin has an opportunity to change that Sunday. In 2019, Hamlin emerged from a crash-filled race as the winner. Last year, he started 39th but still found a way to work his way through the field to secure the victory. Hamlin was also the winner of the Daytona 500 in 2016.

This year, he won't have quite as much work to do to get to the front, as he's starting 25th. And he will be looking to carry over his form from his impressive 2020 season, when he had seven wins and finished fourth in the Cup Series standings.

Although Hamlin has never won a Cup Series title, the 40-year-old could soon accomplish something that no other driver has done before.

"Anybody sitting on the precipice of three consecutive Daytona 500 wins, that's akin to what Tom Brady seems to do," Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said, according to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press. "It's a bigger story than just Denny. It's a sporting story, and for NASCAR, for Toyota, it would be huge."

If Hamlin is successful, perhaps it could also be the start of a championship season for the driver of the No. 11 car.