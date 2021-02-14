Daytona 500 2021: TV Schedule, Odds and Top NASCAR Drivers to Watch

0 of 4

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

When the green flag waves at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday afternoon, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season will be underway. And 200 laps later, one driver from the 40-car field will emerge victorious in the Great American Race.

The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 is set to take place Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Alex Bowman is starting on the pole after he had the fastest lap time during Wednesday night's qualifying session. William Byron was supposed to start second, but he crashed during the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races Thursday night and is switching to a backup car, so he will be moving to the back of the field.

Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon were the winners of the duel races, earning them starting spots in the second row. The latter will be bumped up to the front row with Byron moving to the back.

Here's a look at the drivers with the best odds to win this year's Daytona 500, followed by a breakdown of several top drivers to watch Sunday.