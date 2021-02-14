6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 258

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC 258 won't be remembered as the most stacked pay-per-view of 2021, but what it lacked in big names, it made up for in memorable action.

The card, which went down Saturday night in Las Vegas, was headlined by a welterweight title fight between dominant champion Kamaru Usman and his former training partner, No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns. Usman won the fight with a violent volley of third-round punches, further cementing himself as one of the best fighters alive today in the process.

In the UFC 258 co-main event, Mexico's Alexa Grasso burst into flyweight title contention with an exciting decision victory over the division's No. 10-ranked contender, Maycee Barber. Elsewhere on the bill, we witnessed big wins from popular fighters like Kelvin Gastelum, Julian Marquez and Belal Muhammad, making it a night fans will be talking about for weeks to come.

What comes next for the stars of this entertaining card?

The UFC matchmakers work in mysterious ways and often end up throwing curveballs. That being said, there are a few matchups that stand out as solid choices.

Without further ado, here are six fights we'd love to see after UFC 258.