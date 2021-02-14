Daytona 500 Schedule 2021: TV Coverage, Live Stream for Great American Race

John Raoux/Associated Press

For the second time in his career, Alex Bowman will lead the field when the green flag waves Sunday to start the 63rd running of the Daytona 500, the most prestigious event in NASCAR and the beginning of the 2021 racing season.

Whether he can maintain that lead following engine issues Thursday in the Bluegrass Vacation Duel remains to be seen. "We talked through engine diagnostics and sent some guys over pit wall who don’t normally go over the wall," crew chief Greg Ives told NASCAR.com's Alejandro Alvarez.

He continued, "there were a lot of things you always think you are going to be prepared for until you actually go through them. I feel like we did a good job understanding it and hopefully we are able to diagnose it and make sure everything is good."

It is a season that welcomes a new team owned by Michael Jordan and, potentially, waives goodbye to a former series champion.

Who takes the checkered flag remains to be seen but here is how you can watch and which stories to keep an eye on Sunday afternoon.

Date: Sunday, February 14

Start Time: 2:30 p.m.

How to Watch: Fox or Fox Deportes (TV); Fox Sports app (streaming)

MJ's First Dance...

Michael Jordan makes his NASCAR debut Sunday as co-owner of the MJXI racing team with Denny Hamling and driver Bubba Wallace.

When asked about his foray into racing, Jordan told Fox Sports, "My biggest conversation to Denny was I don’t want to ... just go around and around and around and finish 18th, 19th, 20th, 30th. I want to win. I want to be put in the position for the best chance for us to win. That’s my competitive nature."

The partnership between Jordan and Hamlin began way back in 2011 when the racer first sported the Jumpman logo on his firesuit. Since then, the athletes have forged a friendship that became a business relationship.

The racing team has provided talented driver Wallace with all of the tools necessary to succeed at the next level and "shut up some of his haters," as he told Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

He is off to a good start, earning the No. 3 position in Sunday's race.

...And Kurt Busch's Last?



Busch and sponsor Monster left fans guessing about the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion's future when it dropped a nine-minute mini-movie entitled "Switching Gears" on YouTube.

Heavily centered on the possibility that 2021 will mark Busch's final year behind the wheel, it stops just short of an official announcement.

So why bother?

To drum up interest for the season, possibly? To introduce a new story or create intrigue in one of the seasoned veterans of the Cup Series, maybe? An overabundance of money, hence cameos from Rob Gronkowski and Vanilla Ice, perhaps?

Maybe it is simply to prepare fans for the possibility that Busch, long one of the constants of the NASCAR world, will be moving on at the conclusion of the year.

Busch enters the 2021 season with 32 career wins and the aforementioned 2004 title to his name. He starts Sunday's race at the No. 20 position.