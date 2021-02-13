    Yankees Rumors: Jay Bruce Agrees to Minor-League Contract Worth Up to $1.35M

    Heading into spring training next week, the New York Yankees have reportedly added Jay Bruce to provide depth in the outfield. 

    Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Bruce has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Yankees worth up to $1.35 million if he makes the 26-man roster plus additional incentives based on number of plate appearances. 

    Bruce has bounced around with a number of teams over the past four seasons. He's played for four different teams since the start of 2017, including two different stints with the New York Mets. 

    The Philadelphia Phillies acquired Bruce midway through the 2019 season when he had two years left on his contract. The three-time All-Star set career-lows in batting average (.198) and on-base percentage (.252) last season. 

    Despite some limitations as a hitter at this stage of his career, Bruce is still capable of hitting for power. He slugged .469 with six homers in 96 at-bats for the Phillies in 2020. 

    Bruce will likely compete with Clint Frazier and Mike Tauchman in spring training for the starting job in left field. Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks will start in right field and center field as long as they are healthy. 

    Frazier would seem to have the inside track on the left-field job after posting a .267/.394/.511 slash line in 39 games last season. Bruce at least gives manager Aaron Boone a veteran option to look at during spring training. 

