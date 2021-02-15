Realistic NFL Trades That Could Significantly Alter Teams' Plans in 2021

0 of 8

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

When it comes to the NFL offseason, it's good to have a plan. However, teams must also be prepared to change strategies at the drop of the proverbial hat when certain opportunities present themselves.

The Los Angeles Rams, for example, probably didn't think they'd be entering 2021 with Matthew Stafford under center instead of Jared Goff. When the former went on the trade market, though, they decided it was time to go all-in and acquire him.

The Rams are now firmly in win-now mode, while the Detroit Lions, who also received a pair of first-round picks in the deal, are poised for a long-term rebuild.

Here, we'll examine some potential trades that could significantly alter other teams' plans moving forward. While these transactions are purely hypothetical, we will keep them within the realm of the realistic, which means factors like draft capital and cap space will be considered.

For variety's sake, we'll limit trades to one per player, though teams will obviously have multiple options when it comes to making deals. Trades are listed in alphabetical order according to the featured player's name.